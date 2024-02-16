Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of ON stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

