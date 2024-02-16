Oppenheimer Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $188.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.26.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

