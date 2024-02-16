O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy Sells 269 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,047.90 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $986.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $957.09.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.