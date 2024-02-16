Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Otter Tail updated its FY24 guidance to $5.13-5.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.130-5.430 EPS.

Otter Tail Stock Up 3.5 %

OTTR stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.