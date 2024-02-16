Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires £150.10 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Cowper acquired 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($189.57).

Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Timothy Cowper purchased 83 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £151.06 ($190.78).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

LON ONT opened at GBX 153.10 ($1.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,020.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 201.33. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 279 ($3.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.96).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

