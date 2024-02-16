P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIIIW remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P3 Health Partners stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,711 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

