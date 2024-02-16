Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Hudson Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 44,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,330. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

