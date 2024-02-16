Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) rose 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 4,994,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,665,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

