Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

PSBD stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

