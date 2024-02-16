Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSBD opened at $16.06 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

