Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance
Shares of PSBD opened at $16.06 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $16.75.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.