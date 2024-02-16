Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSBD. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE PSBD opened at $16.06 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

