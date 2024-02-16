Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after buying an additional 611,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $366.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.44. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

