Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) vs. NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Financial Review

Panbela Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($4,014.62) 0.00 NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.34 million ($0.94) -1.41

NeuroSense Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

13.9% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -182.13% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -678.59% -174.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Panbela Therapeutics and NeuroSense Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Panbela Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $500.00, indicating a potential upside of 39,270.08%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuroSense Therapeutics.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats NeuroSense Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin (SBP-101). The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

