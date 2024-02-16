Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.92% of Paragon 28 worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 82.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 27.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,473 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Trading Up 1.3 %

FNA opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.