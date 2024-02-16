Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $224.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

