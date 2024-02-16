Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Parsons updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE:PSN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. 357,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. Parsons has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $75.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

