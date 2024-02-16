PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

PBF Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

PBF opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 189,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after buying an additional 69,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after buying an additional 620,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

