Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Pegasystems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEGA traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 878,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,769,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

