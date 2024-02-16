Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.38% of Pembina Pipeline worth $62,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $132,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 58.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,441,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $33.92 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

