PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $195.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $167.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $170.72. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 63,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

