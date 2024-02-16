Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 17,030,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of WOOF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs purchased 30,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

