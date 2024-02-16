Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 28 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,258.51. 634,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,152.26 and its 200 day moving average is $974.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,295.97. The company has a market capitalization of $589.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

