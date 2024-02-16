Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 6,434 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 817,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,600. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.53.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

