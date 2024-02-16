Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.09. 1,498,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

