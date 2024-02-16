Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $191.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

