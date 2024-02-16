Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.97 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of IR stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.