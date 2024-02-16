Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 14,549 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS MOAT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,169 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

