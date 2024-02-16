Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 662,236 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 662,236 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.46% of AudioCodes worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 669.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 710.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,100. The stock has a market cap of $424.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

