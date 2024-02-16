Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $1.42 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 24.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 859,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CAE by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE CAE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 438,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $25.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.