Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DOC opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 484.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.