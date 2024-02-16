Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pintec Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pintec Technology by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pintec Technology by 39,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pintec Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pintec Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 179,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.