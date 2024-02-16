Piper Sandler Increases The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $147.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

NYSE THG opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.70%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 15,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

