Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TNGX opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $153,703. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.