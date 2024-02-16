PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.70

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.70 and last traded at $104.62, with a volume of 76532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.