Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Head to Head Survey

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.56 billion 1.11 $275.30 million $0.78 9.95 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 6 4 0 2.27 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Playtika and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $11.36, suggesting a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.14% -76.82% 11.35% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -6.44%

Summary

Playtika beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

