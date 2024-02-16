Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 3,694 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

