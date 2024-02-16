Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 3,694 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Plexus Price Performance
Shares of Plexus stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $114.06.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.
View Our Latest Report on Plexus
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plexus
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.