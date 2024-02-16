Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 323,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Plexus Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75. Plexus has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $453,291.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,239.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

