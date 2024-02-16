PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 36,256 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $52,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Rollins Financial grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 87,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

