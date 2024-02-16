PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $59,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $593.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $593.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.