PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fortinet worth $79,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3,957.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

