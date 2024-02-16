PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 6.20% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $56,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.