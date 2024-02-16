PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,942 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $54,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $189.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $189.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

