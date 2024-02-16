PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 762,215 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $85,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

