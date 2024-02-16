Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Insider Purchases A$35,189.95 in Stock

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey bought 1,005,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$35,189.95 ($22,999.96).

Kevin Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Kevin Bailey acquired 135,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$6,480.00 ($4,235.29).

On Friday, December 8th, Kevin Bailey acquired 197,299 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$9,075.75 ($5,931.87).

On Thursday, November 30th, Kevin Bailey acquired 290,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,340.00 ($8,718.95).

On Monday, November 20th, Kevin Bailey acquired 250,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,250.00 ($6,699.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.

