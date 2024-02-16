Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 2.8 %
POLA opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.