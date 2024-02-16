Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 2.8 %

POLA opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

