Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 872,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,881,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

