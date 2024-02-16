PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler Sells 3,968 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $54.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

