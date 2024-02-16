Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

