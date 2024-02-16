Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $10.79 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Prom has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $196.91 million and $21.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $10.79 or 0.00020618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52,348.53 or 1.00030622 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00013706 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00175233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.99242719 USD and is down -8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $35,741,423.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

