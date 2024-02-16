ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

PRQR has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.72.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 220,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

